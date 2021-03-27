Release of Haleem Adil Sheikh victory of truth: Shibli

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said the release of Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was a victory of truth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said the release of Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was a victory of truth.

In a tweet, he said the PTI leader was subjected to political victimistion.

He said the release of Haleem Adil on bail from court was the cause of humiliation for those who created fake cases against him.

He congratulated the families of workers and friends who were released.