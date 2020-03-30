Release of just 14 people bid to hoodwink world: Political experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Indian authorities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir have revoked draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) against 14 people, who were arrested in August, last year, and released them from Central Jail, Srinagar.

These persons were lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar. Earlier this month, the authorities had revoked PSA of former puppet Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on March 13 and his son and former puppet Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on March 24, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Both these leaders were released from the custody,however, there are presently hundreds of people who are under detention in different Indian jails under PSA including Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom and traders' leader, Muhammad Yaseen Khan.

Besides, several political leaders and activists are also languishing in jails under the same draconian law.

Political experts while commenting on the release of just 14 out of several hundred people detained under PSA termed the move as a cosmetic measure and an attempt to hoodwink the world. They say it is aimed at warding off the international pressure on India to release all Kashmiri leaders and activists in the wake of widespread of deadly coronavirus