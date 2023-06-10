Release of Mirwaiz before Eid-ul-Azha demanded

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar has demanded the release of its chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, from continued house arrest before the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had been under house detention at his Nigeen residence in Srinagar since August 05, 2019.

The Anjuman Auqaf, in a statement, said due to his prolonged detention, Mirwaiz has not been able to perform the important religious duty of Jumma prayers for the 198th consecutive week besides not being able to carry out his official duties.

It strongly protested against the nearly four-year-long detention of the Mirwaiz and barring him from preaching from the pulpit of the historic mosque.

The Anjuman hoped that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq would be released before the holy days of Hajj and the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, so that he could be able to resume his political activities and fulfill his religious and social responsibilities.