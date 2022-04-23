UrduPoint.com

Release Of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Demanded

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq demanded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Khateeb and Imam of Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Maulana Ahmad Saeed Naqshbandi, has called for immediate and unconditional release of the chief of the Anjuman Auqaf of the Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to be under illegal and arbitrary house detention since August 5, 2019 when Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the special status of IIOJK. The occupation authorities are not releasing him despite repeated pleas by the people, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Maulana Ahmad Saeed Naqshbandi in a statement in Srinagar said that the Mirwaiz should be released forthwith so that he could fulfill his peaceful religious, social and political responsibilities.

The octogenarian Imam appreciated the efforts made by the Anjuman Auqaf to provide all possible facilities to the worshipers and pilgrims including arranging of Iftar for the faithful. In this regard, he praised the role of employees and staff of the Auqaf.

Anjuman Auqaf said that today which marks the occasion of "Youm-e-Fatah-e-Makkah" – the day Muslims conquered the city of Mecca – a large number of the faithful offered the 3rd Friday of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak at the grand mosque. However, thousands of people having come from nook and corner of the valley were once again disappointed over the absence of their beloved leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The Anjuman Auqaf said that in connection with the commemoration of the martyrdom of Khalifah of Muslims Hazrat Ali (RA) – the 'Lion of Allah' and the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Mirwaiz used to address a large gathering at Aastaan-e-Aaliya Dastgeer Sahib Sarai Bala in Srinagar and shed light on the life and contribution of Hazrat Ali (RA) besides paying glowing tributes to him. Unfortunately, due to the continued detention of the Mirwaiz, the programme could not be organised this year too, which is extremely unfortunate and condemnable.

