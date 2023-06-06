Release of more four persons arrested under MPO ordered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Review Committee headed by Sindh Home Secretary Syed Ijaz Ali Shah has withdrawn the orders of the arrest of 04 more persons under MPO.

Earlier, the Review Committee has withdrawn MPO orders of 14 persons and ordered to release of them.

In this regard, The Sindh Home Department has issued separate orders for release of 04 persons. Among the persons whose MPO orders have been revoked included Nawaz s/O Azad, Ramzan S/O Muhammad Kalam, Hamza S/O Khalid and Maqsood S/O Saleem.

Home Department release orders directed senior superintendents of Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Shikarpur Jails to release the above person, if they are not wanted in any other case.

It may be mentioned that the Sindh Home Department has formed a review committee under the chairmanship of Sindh Home Secretary Syed Ijaz Ali Shah, in which Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Range, Additional Secretary (Judicial) Sindh Home Department and Registrar ATC / ATA Court are included as members.