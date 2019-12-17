Release of PPP leader to strengthen democratic system: Robina Khalid

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan Peoples Party Provincial Secretary Information Senator Robina Khalid here Tuesday said that release of Central President of PPP Women Wing Faryal Talpur and senior leader Khurshid Shah is good omen that would strengthen the ongoing democratic system in the country.

In a statement, she marked the court's decision historic and said that the verdict would held supremacy of parliament and make the democratic system stronger.

She said PPP was striving hard to restore democracy in its real shape adding that we have full confidence over judiciary system. She said difference of opinion is integral part of democracy however politics of allegations would serve nothing but would effect on going system.