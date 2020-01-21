UrduPoint.com
Release Of Trader Leader Yaseen Khan Demanded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and Kashmir Traders & Manufacturing Federation (KTMF) on Tuesday demanded the release of business leader, Mohammad Yaseen Khan, who was working for uplift of business community and prosperity of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The KTMF and KEA asked for the release of Mohammad Yasin Khan and expressed concern over his deteriorating health condition in jail, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Referring to his deteriorating health condition in the jail, the business community said Khan's immediate release be ensured in the interest of his health.

