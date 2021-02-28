UrduPoint.com
Release Of US Report On Khashoggi's Killing: Pakistan Expresses Solidarity With Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 12:32 AM

Release of US Report on Khashoggi's killing: Pakistan expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia

Pakistan on Saturday recognizing Saudi efforts and measures to ensure the conviction and sentencing of the individuals responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, expressed solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday recognizing Saudi efforts and measures to ensure the conviction and sentencing of the individuals responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, expressed solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"We have taken note of the public release of the U.S. Administration's declassified intelligence report, containing its "assessment" on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi." "We have also noted that the Saudi government termed Jamal Khashoggi's murder as an "abhorrent crime" and a "flagrant violation of the Kingdom's laws and values," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement issued here.

The Saudi government has further underlined that it took all possible measures within its legal system to ensure that the individuals responsible were properly investigated, convicted and sentenced and that justice was served, the spokesperson mentioned.

"Pakistan recognizes Saudi efforts in this regard and expresses solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," he added.

"Pakistan underscores adherence to the rule of law, respect for national sovereignty, and protection and promotion of human rights by all states, in accordance with their respective Constitutional frameworks and international obligations," the spokesperson maintained.

