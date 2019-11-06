Release orders for Maryam Nawaz issued

(@imziishan)

An accountability court on Wednesday issued the 'robkar', a judicial command (mandamus) for the release of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar mills case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday issued the 'robkar', a judicial command (mandamus) for the release of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar mills case.

According to details, duty Judge Amjad Nazir issued the robkar after checking the surety bonds submitted by the guarantors.

Following the issuance of robkar, legal proceedings were completed at Kot Lakhpat jail. Later, the Kot Lakhpat jail deputy superintendent along with the robkar reached the Services hospital where the legal formalities were conducted.

It is pertinent to mention here that on the completion of legal proceedings Maryam Nawaz got relesed on bail in Chaudhry Sugar mills case.