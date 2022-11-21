Relentless use of antibiotics affecting animals' health

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The relentless use of antibiotics in animal and poultry posed serious risks to their health and productivity, said Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Jamshid Akhter.

While talking to APP, Dr Jamshaid stated World Antibiotics Awareness week is being marked from November 18 to 24.

Different awareness sessions are being organized in different villages of Jalalpur Pirwala for livestock breeders.

During a training session attended by Livestock breeders and Animal Husbandry Practitioners, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshid Akhter informed that Livestock Department Punjab was committed to play its part in the Global Animal Disease Control Program.

Livestock Department Punjab is creating understanding regarding antimicrobial resistance and encouraging the practices to prevent excessive use of antibiotics in poultry sector too.

Dr Jamshid Akhter informed "relentless use of antibiotics poses serious health problems for animals". It inflicts heavy loss to productivity. As a result, there is a need to reduce the misuse of antibiotics or ensure accurate use of the medicines to avoid complications further.

Dr Jamshid Akhter suggested farmers to contact with professional doctors instead of quacks.