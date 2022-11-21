UrduPoint.com

Relentless Use Of Antibiotics Affecting Animals' Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Relentless use of antibiotics affecting animals' health

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The relentless use of antibiotics in animal and poultry posed serious risks to their health and productivity, said Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Jamshid Akhter.

While talking to APP, Dr Jamshaid stated World Antibiotics Awareness week is being marked from November 18 to 24.

Different awareness sessions are being organized in different villages of Jalalpur Pirwala for livestock breeders.

During a training session attended by Livestock breeders and Animal Husbandry Practitioners, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshid Akhter informed that Livestock Department Punjab was committed to play its part in the Global Animal Disease Control Program.

Livestock Department Punjab is creating understanding regarding antimicrobial resistance and encouraging the practices to prevent excessive use of antibiotics in poultry sector too.

Dr Jamshid Akhter informed "relentless use of antibiotics poses serious health problems for animals". It inflicts heavy loss to productivity. As a result, there is a need to reduce the misuse of antibiotics or ensure accurate use of the medicines to avoid complications further.

Dr Jamshid Akhter suggested farmers to contact with professional doctors instead of quacks.

Related Topics

World Punjab Jalalpur Pirwala November From

Recent Stories

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

2 hours ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

2 hours ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.