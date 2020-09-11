Relevant agencies must conduct probe into building collapsed in Korangi: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said that relevant agencies must conduct thorough probe into building that collapsed in Korangi, Karachi.

In his statement on social media networking site, the minister said that "Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has played a very negative role in Karachi by allowing unplanned developments to mushroom all over Karachi without any checks on quality of construction.

He said that prayers and sympathies go out to residents of the building that collapsed in Korangi.