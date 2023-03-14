UrduPoint.com

Relevant Authorities To Entertain Complaints Of Citizens On Priority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Relevant authorities to entertain complaints of citizens on priority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Tuesday directed the relevant authorities to provide maximum relief to the citizens by resolving their complaints on priority.

Presiding over a meeting held here, he reviewed attendance of officials of different government departments.

He directed the officials of these departments to ensure attendance in their offices at 9:00 am as surprise visits would be conducted to check presence of the officials.

Special branch would also check attendance of the government officials, he added.

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman would personally inspect attendance of the officials in these departments, he said.

He instructed the authorities concerned to listen the complaints of the citizens and make all-out efforts to resolve them on priority basis.

"Due to absence of the officers in government departments, the public face problems," he said.

The CM further said that the relevant officials should attend the phone calls immediately on official numbers and the directors should hold meetings via video link instead of leaving the town.

