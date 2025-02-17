Relevant bench authorized of decision regarding larger bench in PECA cases: IHC CJ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s Acting Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar on Monday declared that concern bench, hearing the PECA cases, is authorized to decide regarding formation of a larger bench.

The court clubbed the petition of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) with identical cases and shifted it to the court of Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas for hearing together.

The Acting Chief Justice IHC heard the petition of IHCJA seeking formation of a larger bench to hear identical petitions against Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Act 2025 (PECA 2025).

During hearing, Justice Dogar inquired that when the case is fixed for hearing to which the lawyer said that the court of Justice Minhas had adjourned till for two weeks. He said that authority and tribunals are used to appointed by the government and it can remove them as well.

It may be mentioned here that identical petitions were filed by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Anchors Association and IHCJA. The petitions have stated that the amendments were against the freedom of press and also contradicting article 19 and 19A. They prayed the court to declare the amendments as null and void.