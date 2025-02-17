Open Menu

Relevant Bench Authorized Of Decision Regarding Larger Bench In PECA Cases: IHC CJ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Relevant bench authorized of decision regarding larger bench in PECA cases: IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s Acting Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar on Monday declared that concern bench, hearing the PECA cases, is authorized to decide regarding formation of a larger bench.

The court clubbed the petition of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) with identical cases and shifted it to the court of Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas for hearing together.

The Acting Chief Justice IHC heard the petition of IHCJA seeking formation of a larger bench to hear identical petitions against Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Act 2025 (PECA 2025).

During hearing, Justice Dogar inquired that when the case is fixed for hearing to which the lawyer said that the court of Justice Minhas had adjourned till for two weeks. He said that authority and tribunals are used to appointed by the government and it can remove them as well.

It may be mentioned here that identical petitions were filed by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Anchors Association and IHCJA. The petitions have stated that the amendments were against the freedom of press and also contradicting article 19 and 19A. They prayed the court to declare the amendments as null and void.

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figue ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic

9 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..

53 minutes ago
 ‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to st ..

‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..

54 minutes ago
 GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems sem ..

GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait

54 minutes ago
 Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 202 ..

Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three ..

NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval

2 hours ago
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in U ..

DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting

2 hours ago
 'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK

'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK

3 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October- ..

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan