Relevant Bench Authorized Of Decision Regarding Larger Bench In PECA Cases: IHC CJ
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s Acting Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar on Monday declared that concern bench, hearing the PECA cases, is authorized to decide regarding formation of a larger bench.
The court clubbed the petition of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) with identical cases and shifted it to the court of Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas for hearing together.
The Acting Chief Justice IHC heard the petition of IHCJA seeking formation of a larger bench to hear identical petitions against Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Act 2025 (PECA 2025).
During hearing, Justice Dogar inquired that when the case is fixed for hearing to which the lawyer said that the court of Justice Minhas had adjourned till for two weeks. He said that authority and tribunals are used to appointed by the government and it can remove them as well.
It may be mentioned here that identical petitions were filed by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Anchors Association and IHCJA. The petitions have stated that the amendments were against the freedom of press and also contradicting article 19 and 19A. They prayed the court to declare the amendments as null and void.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic
Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..
‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..
GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait
Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed, six others injured in firing incident4 minutes ago
-
Relevant bench authorized of decision regarding larger bench in PECA cases: IHC CJ4 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh14 minutes ago
-
Boy dies after hit by van in DI Khan14 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles 10 emergencies last week14 minutes ago
-
Former policeman killed, accused murderer held in DI Khan14 minutes ago
-
150 people get disability certificates24 minutes ago
-
DC approves Three projects24 minutes ago
-
Water supply reduction expected amid Khanpur Dam cleaning; CEO RCB34 minutes ago
-
Three shopkeepers arrested with kites34 minutes ago
-
House on fire44 minutes ago
-
ECP sets March 8 for Balochistan Senate by-election44 minutes ago