'Relevant depts working together to complete cotton cultivation target'

Published May 19, 2023

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that the district administration, field teams of Agriculture department and other relevant departments are working together with the farmers as one unit to complete the target of cotton cultivation in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that the district administration, field teams of Agriculture department and other relevant departments are working together with the farmers as one unit to complete the target of cotton cultivation in Punjab.

He said this while presiding over divisional management committee meeting at Sahiwal, said a press release issued here on Friday.

This month is very important for cotton cultivation, he added. He said that all the relevant departments would continue to support farmers from cotton cultivation to picking.

It was told in the meeting that the target of cotton cultivation in Sahiwal division this year had been set as 0.

140 million acres, of which 0.118340 million acres have been brought under cultivation, which is 85 percent of the target.

In addition, 500 cusecs of water is being provided during cotton cultivation in Sahiwal division, which is enough for agricultural requirements.

The Secretary Agriculture said that by implementing the Cotton Action Plan 2023-24, it would be possible to earn 3 billion Dollars in foreign exchange, which would yield good results on country's economy.

Commissioner Sahiwal Division Shoaib Iqbal Syed said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister 7 facility centers have been established in Sahiwal division where standard agricultural inputs are being provided to cotton farmers.

