Relevant govt agencies begin in-depth probe into price hikes: PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th February, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has told that all the relevant government agencies have begun an in-depth probe into the flour and sugar price hikes.In a tweet on social net-working website Twitter, the premier said that he understands the difficulties of ordinary people including salaried class are confronting.My government will be announcing various measures that will be taken to reduce prices of basic food items for the common man in Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he told.PM Imran further directed that the nation should rest assured that all those responsible will be held accountable and penalised.

Earlier, presiding over a meeting in Islamabad, the premier said strict check should be ensured on the prices of wheat, wheat flour, sugar rice and pulses especially.The meeting also reviewed demand and supply position of the basic food items.The meeting was attended by Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation among others.