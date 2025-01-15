Relevant ministry officials must attend question hour, rules deputy chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan on Wednesday ruled that the presence of the relevant grade 20 officer from the respective ministry is mandatory during the Senate’s question hour session.

Taking exception to the absence of officials in the Senate galleries, the deputy chairman issued the ruling, emphasizing the need for accountability and timely responses during the proceedings.

The directive aims to ensure better coordination and efficiency in addressing questions raised by lawmakers.