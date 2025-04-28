Relevant Provisions In Army Act Exists Since 1967; AGP Told SCP
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan has argued before the seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan that relevant provisions in the Military Act have existed since 1967 and he will argue on four points including the right to appeal for those facing military trials.
The AGP stated this before the Constitutional Bench of the SCP headed by Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhter Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.
Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, while presenting his arguments, said that he would address three main points. He noted that Khawaja Haris, counsel for the Ministry of Defence, had already presented arguments regarding the events of May 9, and he would now provide additional details to the court. He added that his second point would relate to assurances given during the hearing of the main case, and the third would concern the right to appeal for those facing military trials — a matter that falls under policy decisions and requires further instructions.
The Attorney General further mentioned that previously the Sindh Canal issue was under discussion, but now all attention has shifted to India's recent actions. He said his scheduled departure to the International Court of Justice was canceled.
Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that whatever Parliament decides is a matter of policy, but the court will only consider issues within the scope of the current case. In response, the Attorney General emphasized that he had merely presented submissions and that it was up to the court to decide whether to allocate more time or not. He also noted that the relevant provisions in the Military Act have existed since 1967.
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked the Attorney General how much more time he would need to complete his arguments, to which the Attorney General responded that he would finish within 45 minutes. The court then adjourned the hearing until May 5.
