ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) A new UNICEF report reveals that ensuring Reliable energy to save 175,000 lives, boost Pakistan's economy: UNICEF consistent energy supply to health facilities in Pakistan could save over 175,000 lives by 2030 and contribute US$ 296 million to the economy by 2044.

The report highlights the broad impacts of resilient energy on public health and economic growth, said a press release.

UNICEF's study emphasizes the importance of resilient energy, defined as reliable, flexible, and accessible power that can withstand disruptions like power outages and floods.

This type of energy supply is crucial for improving health, education, and water services in Pakistan. The study, conducted by the Economist Impact Unit, shows that investing in resilient energy could yield returns up to three times the initial investment.

For instance, providing stable electricity to schools could reduce dropout rates and enhance learning, potentially adding US$ 2.3 billion to the economy by 2040. With Pakistan's recent declaration of an education emergency, such investments are vital to bringing 26 million out-of-school children back to classrooms. Additionally, resilient energy could power around 20% of off-grid schools in two provinces.

Pakistan has experienced extreme heatwaves, with temperatures exceeding 50C, increasing the demand for electricity and straining the power grid. Frequent power outages make it difficult to maintain cooling systems, endangering children's health by increasing risks of dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

"Children rely on schools, health centers, and safe drinking water, but these facilities often lack a stable electricity supply," said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan. "The current heatwave has pushed electricity needs to their limits, threatening children's health. This research highlights the need for resilient energy solutions that protect children's lives and boost the economy. It's a win-win for everyone in Pakistan: children, families, teachers, the private sector, and the economy."

Globally, 3.5 billion people lack reliable power, mostly in developing countries. Power outages can disrupt critical services like surgeries in hospitals and drinking water supplies from tube wells. Climate change further complicates energy generation and distribution. During the 2022 Pakistan floods, nearly half of the water infrastructure, including storage tanks and wells, was damaged, affecting the river system that supplies 25% of Pakistan's energy.

UNICEF restored water systems for 350,000 people in 375 locations, using smarter designs. New wells were built above projected flood levels, with stable frames and protective walls to minimize damage.

The study concludes that fully utilizing resilient energy can improve water quality and supply in remote areas, reduce power outages, protect children from diseases, and enhance agricultural productivity. These improvements can significantly benefit families and communities across Pakistan, providing a more stable and prosperous future.