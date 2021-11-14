Reliance Club wins cricket match

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :A cricket match was played between Reliance Cricket Club and Rohi Cricket Club in Winter Cricket League 2021-22.

Rohi Cricket Club made 151 runs in 40 overs with loss of nine wickets.

Waseem Iqbal of Rohi Cricket Club remained prominent with 54 runs. Reliance Cricket Club achieved the target within 28.4 overs and lost six wickets.

Shams Madni of Reliance Cricket Club remained not out with 42 runs. Adnan Zubair and Fawad Anwar performed their role as umpire of the match.