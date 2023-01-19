UrduPoint.com

Relief Activities Continue In Areas Affected By Snow, Rain: DG PDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Naseer Ahmed Nasir Thursday said, on the special directives of Balochistan Chief Minister, and Provincial Home Minister, relief activities were going on in areas affected by snow and rain

While talking to media here, he said Kojak Top, Kan Mehtarzai and adjoining areas received heavy snowfall on Wednesday, however, PDMA restored the national highways for traffic by carrying out timely relief activities with the support of Levies force and National Highway Authority (NHA).

He said that in view of the weather forecast of the Meteorological Department, the PDMA had provided heavy machinery, rescuers, ambulances and other necessary equipment to the concerned sectors for the areas affected by snowfall and rains.

Yesterday's snowfall affected Kojak Top, Khan Mehtarzai and adjacent areas, however, teams were formed under the leadership of Director PDMA Attaullah Mengal, Faisal Tariq, Deputy Director Asghar Jamali and were dispatched to the affected areas.

They took immediate action and removed the frozen snow on the national highways by using heavy machinery and helped recover the vehicles stranded in these areas of salting and provided all the necessary facilities to the passengers amid snow, he said, adding that after which the national highways were restored for small and big traffic.

He said Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu had given clear orders that the people should not face any difficulties in view of the severity of the weather.

All priority measures were taken by PDMA while implementing these orders, he added.

He said the control room of the PDMA was open 24 hours in view of the rains and snowfall, where full communication was being done with the deputy commissioners of all the districts to carry out relief activities for the affected people.

