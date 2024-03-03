Relief activities continue in Dir Lower, two house cave-in, no loss of life

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) After a heavy rain and snowfall in Dir Lower, in the light of the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Wasil Khan, relief and rescue operations are going on in all the subdivisions of Dir Lower.

On Sunday, on the instructions of Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Tariq Khan, the Revenue Field Staff distributed relief items (Tents, Kitchen Sets, Razai, Blanket, Bucket, matrices etc. among all those whose house either partially or completely damaged due to rain and snow in Dir Lower. The Staff of the District Administration continues working and helping the people by providing protection to those who lost their houses. Medical teams are also deputed in various places in order to ensure quick relief to the people. The opening of roads would also continue as well.

Meanwhile, in the Berkley Khal area due to the recent rains, the three-room house of Hammad Mahmood son of Sultan Mahmood, of Berkley Khal completely collapsed. Apart from the financial loss, there has been no loss of life.

In another incident a kitchen in a mud house, and a room collapsed suddenly due to torrential rain last night in Dir Lower. The kitchen, porch, and one room of the house of Muhammad Ali Jan, son of Jan Muhammad resident of Qila Munda, in Qila Munda limits of Munda Police Station, have completely collapsed due to the recent rains. Apart from the financial loss, there has been no loss of life reported, however, relief activities continued without any break, said an official of the District Administration.

APP/aiq/ijz/1240