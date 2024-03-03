Open Menu

Relief Activities Continue In Dir Lower, Two House Cave-in, No Loss Of Life

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Relief activities continue in Dir Lower, two house cave-in, no loss of life

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) After a heavy rain and snowfall in Dir Lower, in the light of the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Wasil Khan, relief and rescue operations are going on in all the subdivisions of Dir Lower.

On Sunday, on the instructions of Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Tariq Khan, the Revenue Field Staff distributed relief items (Tents, Kitchen Sets, Razai, Blanket, Bucket, matrices etc. among all those whose house either partially or completely damaged due to rain and snow in Dir Lower. The Staff of the District Administration continues working and helping the people by providing protection to those who lost their houses. Medical teams are also deputed in various places in order to ensure quick relief to the people. The opening of roads would also continue as well.

Meanwhile, in the Berkley Khal area due to the recent rains, the three-room house of Hammad Mahmood son of Sultan Mahmood, of Berkley Khal completely collapsed. Apart from the financial loss, there has been no loss of life.

In another incident a kitchen in a mud house, and a room collapsed suddenly due to torrential rain last night in Dir Lower. The kitchen, porch, and one room of the house of Muhammad Ali Jan, son of Jan Muhammad resident of Qila Munda, in Qila Munda limits of Munda Police Station, have completely collapsed due to the recent rains. Apart from the financial loss, there has been no loss of life reported, however, relief activities continued without any break, said an official of the District Administration.

APP/aiq/ijz/1240

Related Topics

Snow Police Station Dir Khal Muhammad Ali Sunday All From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

14 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

14 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

14 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

14 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

14 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

14 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

14 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

14 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

14 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan