Relief activities continue in flood affected areas of Larkana Region

Relief and Rescue work in flood-hit areas Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacoababd and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana Division under way by Pak Army, Rangers, District Administrations, Edhi Foundation and various NGOs with full pace and dedication

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Relief and Rescue work in flood-hit areas Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacoababd and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana Division under way by Pak Army, Rangers, District Administrations, Edhi Foundation and various NGOs with full pace and dedication.

Pak Army, Pakistan Rangers and volunteers have distributed Ration and relief items among the rains/flood victims.

Relief workers are engaged in relief operation in all parts of the Five Districts of the Division round the clock.

Relief camps have been set-up in various places of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacoababd and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts for homeless rain/flood affectees, mostly in schools and government buildings, where teachers and volunteers are looking after them.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh has established a relief camp at various places of the Larkana Division.

On behalf of Director General, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana, Lt. Col. Mehmood, on Wednesday distributed of Ration and food stuff among the Rain/flood affectees in the Temporary Rangers Headquarters, Near PTS, Larkana.

On the other hand, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana, also visited various areas of the Division and made full proof security of various routes, canals and relief operation in order to face any untoward situation.

Moreover, medical teams are engaged in providing medical facilities to the rain/flood-stricken people in the Five Districts of Larkana Division.