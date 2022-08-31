UrduPoint.com

Relief Activities Continue In Flood Affected Areas Of Larkana Region

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Relief activities continue in flood affected areas of Larkana Region

Relief and Rescue work in flood-hit areas Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacoababd and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana Division under way by Pak Army, Rangers, District Administrations, Edhi Foundation and various NGOs with full pace and dedication

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Relief and Rescue work in flood-hit areas Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacoababd and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana Division under way by Pak Army, Rangers, District Administrations, Edhi Foundation and various NGOs with full pace and dedication.

Pak Army, Pakistan Rangers and volunteers have distributed Ration and relief items among the rains/flood victims.

Relief workers are engaged in relief operation in all parts of the Five Districts of the Division round the clock.

Relief camps have been set-up in various places of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacoababd and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts for homeless rain/flood affectees, mostly in schools and government buildings, where teachers and volunteers are looking after them.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh has established a relief camp at various places of the Larkana Division.

On behalf of Director General, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana, Lt. Col. Mehmood, on Wednesday distributed of Ration and food stuff among the Rain/flood affectees in the Temporary Rangers Headquarters, Near PTS, Larkana.

On the other hand, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana, also visited various areas of the Division and made full proof security of various routes, canals and relief operation in order to face any untoward situation.

Moreover, medical teams are engaged in providing medical facilities to the rain/flood-stricken people in the Five Districts of Larkana Division.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Army Rangers Larkana Shikarpur All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

SHOs failing to eradicate menace of drugs, street ..

SHOs failing to eradicate menace of drugs, street crimes to face departmental ac ..

2 minutes ago
 208 persons arrested over dengue SOPs violations i ..

208 persons arrested over dengue SOPs violations in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Russian-Iranian Energy Cooperation Developing Stea ..

Russian-Iranian Energy Cooperation Developing Steadily - Lavrov

3 minutes ago
 Ex DGPR Aiwane-Sadr Qaswar Saeed Mirza passes away ..

Ex DGPR Aiwane-Sadr Qaswar Saeed Mirza passes away

3 minutes ago
 Medium to high flood likely to continue in River I ..

Medium to high flood likely to continue in River Indus: FFC

3 minutes ago
 One more reports positive for COVID-19 in Balochis ..

One more reports positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.