Relief activities continues in cholera affected area of Balochistan

FC Balochistan continues to support civil administration and health department relief activities in Pir Koh

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :FC Balochistan continues to support civil administration and health department relief activities in Pir Koh.

According to a handout issued on Tuesday, WHO and UNICEF medical staff are giving medicines, hygiene kits, aqua tablets and other relief in the area.

With UNICEF's help, OGDCL has also built a nutrition camp.

A total of 4170 patients were treated by doctors and paramedics, 980 individuals were treated for cholera, while the rest were treated for various illnesses.

In the previous 24 hours, over 100 lab tests have been performed. In the previous 24 hours, 122 water bowsers have been working to supply safe drinking water to the local community, and 606000 litres of water have been delivered in 54 impacted communities.