Relief activities for flood victims in full swing by former Mayor Barrister Arslan Shaikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Ex Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh is actively engaged in post-flood relief activities across the Sukkur district.

The tireless and continuous relief activities by Barrister Arslan has continued here on Tuesday, distributed rations, pedestal fans, crockery on large scale, and also provided other items to flood-affected people at district's biggest relief camp set up by Sukkur administration at Labour Colony.

Earlier, he established several medical camps and provided free medicines to the flood victims.

Talking to Media, Arslan said, that Sindh government has not left the flood-affected people alone and provided all necessities such as tents and food and arrangements had made at schools, colleges and government buildings for their temporary shelters.

He said that the next process would be the rehabilitation of the affected areas, the houses of the victims and the infrastructure of flood-hit areas will have to be rebuilt.