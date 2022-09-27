UrduPoint.com

Relief Activities For Flood Victims In Full Swing By Former Mayor Barrister Arslan Shaikh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Relief activities for flood victims in full swing by former Mayor Barrister Arslan Shaikh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Ex Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh is actively engaged in post-flood relief activities across the Sukkur district.

The tireless and continuous relief activities by Barrister Arslan has continued here on Tuesday, distributed rations, pedestal fans, crockery on large scale, and also provided other items to flood-affected people at district's biggest relief camp set up by Sukkur administration at Labour Colony.

Earlier, he established several medical camps and provided free medicines to the flood victims.

Talking to Media, Arslan said, that Sindh government has not left the flood-affected people alone and provided all necessities such as tents and food and arrangements had made at schools, colleges and government buildings for their temporary shelters.

He said that the next process would be the rehabilitation of the affected areas, the houses of the victims and the infrastructure of flood-hit areas will have to be rebuilt.

Related Topics

Sindh Flood Arslan Sukkur Media All Government Labour

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitati ..

Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood af ..

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic nor ..

Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic norms of inter-state relations

1 hour ago
 GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

4 hours ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.