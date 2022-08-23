Relief activities full swing by Sukkur Police

On the directives by Deputy Inspector General Police (DIGP), Sukkur region, Javed Jiskani, relief activities carried out by Police are in full swing, in order to aid citizens affected by floods in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :On the directives by Deputy Inspector General Police (DIGP), Sukkur region, Javed Jiskani, relief activities carried out by Police are in full swing, in order to aid citizens affected by floods in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

Over 500 police personnel were deployed to the flood-affected areas of Sukkur and Khairpur, while over 4,700 people trapped by flood water were shifted to safe places by the police, told DIG Sukkur Javed Jiskani.

During rescue activities, police rescued a number of cattle of local people and brought them to safe places.

Jiskani said that three Police relief camps were established, police boat teams were also deployed and police control room is active in Sukkur to monitor the situation and deliver timely aid to flood victims.

Police vehicles are being used to transfer victims, while foolproof security arrangements have been made for families in relief camps.

He further told that the SSPs are monitoring the situation personally and supervisory officers should remain in the field during relief activities in their respective districts.