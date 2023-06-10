UrduPoint.com

Relief Activities Going On In Affected Areas By Storm, Rain: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Relief activities going on in affected areas by storm, rain: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for information, Auqaf, Hajj, religious and minority affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhil expressed regret over the loss of life and property caused by the heavy rain and storm in various districts of the province on Saturday evening

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for information, Auqaf, Hajj, religious and minority affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhil expressed regret over the loss of life and property caused by the heavy rain and storm in various districts of the province on Saturday evening.

The minister expressed condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families.

He said that rescue and relief activities are going on rapidly in the affected districts while the damage is being assessed.

Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel said that Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan analyzing the situation arising from the recent storm and rain from time to time.

On the direction of the Caretaker Chief Minister, the provincial government and concerned departments are busy in relief activities.

District administrations of Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak are in touch with the people of rain-hit areas.

Emergency has been implemented in the hospitals of these districts so that the injured can be provided timely medical assistance.

The caretaker provincial minister said that PDMA, Rescue 1122 and other organizations have immediately started relief activities in these districts while the damage caused by the heavy wind and torrential rain is being assessed.

The provincial government stands with the victims in this hour of difficulty and will provide them with all possible help he added.

Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel expressed regret for the loss of life and property due to wind and rain and condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for their forgiveness and speedy recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Storm Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hajj Minority Karak Lakki Marwat Jamal Shah Rescue 1122 All From Government

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report

4 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

4 minutes ago
 Nigerian Security Agency Detains Ex-Central Bank C ..

Nigerian Security Agency Detains Ex-Central Bank Chief Under Ongoing Investigati ..

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to unveil growth oriented budget ..

Balochistan govt to unveil growth oriented budget with total outlay of Rs 700 b ..

44 seconds ago
 Federal Interior Minister lays foundation stone fo ..

Federal Interior Minister lays foundation stone for Karari Railway Phattak

45 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews pace of ongoing development ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.