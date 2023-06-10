Relief activities going on in affected areas by storm, rain: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for information, Auqaf, Hajj, religious and minority affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhil expressed regret over the loss of life and property caused by the heavy rain and storm in various districts of the province on Saturday evening

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for information, Auqaf, Hajj, religious and minority affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhil expressed regret over the loss of life and property caused by the heavy rain and storm in various districts of the province on Saturday evening.

The minister expressed condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families.

He said that rescue and relief activities are going on rapidly in the affected districts while the damage is being assessed.

Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel said that Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan analyzing the situation arising from the recent storm and rain from time to time.

On the direction of the Caretaker Chief Minister, the provincial government and concerned departments are busy in relief activities.

District administrations of Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak are in touch with the people of rain-hit areas.

Emergency has been implemented in the hospitals of these districts so that the injured can be provided timely medical assistance.

The caretaker provincial minister said that PDMA, Rescue 1122 and other organizations have immediately started relief activities in these districts while the damage caused by the heavy wind and torrential rain is being assessed.

The provincial government stands with the victims in this hour of difficulty and will provide them with all possible help he added.

Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel expressed regret for the loss of life and property due to wind and rain and condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for their forgiveness and speedy recovery of the injured.