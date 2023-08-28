Open Menu

Relief Activities Going On In Flood-hit Areas: PDMA DG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Relief activities going on in flood-hit areas: PDMA DG

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Director General (DG) Imran Qureshi said on Monday that low-lying areas adjacent to Sutlej River were under flood since August 17, and relief activities were under way in the flood-affected areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Director General (DG) Imran Qureshi said on Monday that low-lying areas adjacent to Sutlej River were under flood since August 17, and relief activities were under way in the flood-affected areas.

In a statement, he said that more than 95 medical camps were providing facilities to people in the affected districts, while 20 ambulances were available to help in emergency situations all the time. More than 36,000 people had been provided treatment facilities so far. Apart from medical, 178 relief camps were also functioning in the affected districts.

Around 100,000 people had been shifted to safe places, he said and added that more than 200,000 people had been provided emergency transport facility.

The DG said that cooked food was had been provided to 70,000 people in the affected districts. One-and-a-half lakh cattle had been given preventive veterinary medicine and vaccination. Twenty-five thousand cattle had been moved to safe places. Relief activities would continue until the issue of flood was resolved completely. All the resources were being utilised for rehabilitation of flood-affected areas, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Flood August All From

Recent Stories

Mayor Karachi for accelerating work to bring stree ..

Mayor Karachi for accelerating work to bring streetlights on solar system

13 seconds ago
 Anti-dengue teams asked to speed up surveillance

Anti-dengue teams asked to speed up surveillance

14 seconds ago
 Energy Ministry finalizes recommendations on elect ..

Energy Ministry finalizes recommendations on electricity bills: Solangi

16 seconds ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs to accelerate execution of ..

18 seconds ago
 Deadly Greek wildfire still 'out of control'

Deadly Greek wildfire still 'out of control'

7 minutes ago
 Alps rockslide halts train services between France ..

Alps rockslide halts train services between France and Italy

3 minutes ago
Massive fraud exposed in Peshawar valley housing ..

Massive fraud exposed in Peshawar valley housing society

3 minutes ago
 Libya foreign minister suspended after Israel meet ..

Libya foreign minister suspended after Israel meeting

3 minutes ago
 Healthy life style can control Diabetes :Dr.Ghulla ..

Healthy life style can control Diabetes :Dr.Ghullam Hussain

3 minutes ago
 Hot , dry weather likely in most plain areas of co ..

Hot , dry weather likely in most plain areas of country:PMD

3 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for strengthening financial ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for strengthening financial inclusion, gender equality

2 minutes ago
 Applications sought for agri machinery on subsidy

Applications sought for agri machinery on subsidy

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan