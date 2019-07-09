UrduPoint.com
Relief Activities In Flood Hit Golen Gol Expedited

Relief activities in flood hit Golen Gol expedited

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration has expedited relief and rehabilitation activities in flood hit Gollen Gol area here and provided edible items including rice, pulses and medicines to the affected people.

The edible items, medicines and others relief goods are being airdropped through helicopters.

The doctors, paramedic's staff, rescue teams and officials of district administration with disasters management equipment are tirelessly working to help assists the affectees.

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai told media persons that population of Gollen Gol is about 4000 comprised on 400 families and trapped tourists are being rescued.

He said heavy machinery have been sent for repair of roads to the area and two to three days would be required to bring the situation to normalcy.

The flood caused due to glaciers melting have also affected Gollen power house which caused suspension of electricity in the area. However supply of electricity has been provided from alternate line to people.

The NGOs are also working in the flood affected areas and providing relief to people.

The flood affected people appreciated timely and speedy response of the Government Departments.

