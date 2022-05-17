UrduPoint.com

Relief Activities In Full Swing In Cholera Affected Area:DC Dera Bugti

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dera Bugti Mumtaz Khaitran on Tuesday said that relief activities in the cholera affected area of Pirkoh was in full swing as district administration with the help of Frontier Corps, Levies force and Quick Response Force was engaged in providing immediate help to the affected people of Dera Bugti

In a statement issued here, DC noted that emergency control has been established on the pattern of Rescue 1122 and all patients were being given pick and drop facility in response to their calls on emergency number.

"40 bedded Cholera emergency centre has been established in Pirkoh," he said adding that Jerry cans ,water tanks and water coolers have been distributed among the people so that old water fetching utensils be removed by new water carrying utensils .

He further noted that administration is committed in playing its pivotal role in the just distribution of clean water to the affected population and maintaining law and order condition in the Dera Bugti district.

