Relief activities in full swing in Kamber-Shahdadkot district

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kamber-Shahdadkot on Tuesday evening said that the government is taking measures to ensure timely provision of relief goods along with tents to Rain/Flood-hit people in the district.

Talking to media men, he said that relief/rescue teams under the supervision of Pak Army personnel have been formed which are busy in distributing, tents and other relief items among the flood victims.

Moreover, scores of medical teams Pak Army, Rangers, District Health Department and various NGOs are also providing health facilities to flood affectees in the flood-affected areas, he added.

He said tjhat the District Kamber Shahdadkot is facing unprecedented and unscaled rains and further said that the district are also facing flood due to water coming from Baluchistan and hill torrents water of Kherthar mountains.

DC said that there is not a single city, village or house left which has not been affected. More than 2 lac houses has been partially or fully damaged. Above one million people are stranded and homeless, No government has capacity to face this calamity alone, he added.

DC Kamber-Shahdadkot said that need support of people, philanthropist and NGOs to help people.

He said that We direly need help of tents, food, dry ration to help poor and affected people.

He appealed to the inhabitants of the district to cooperate with the relief/rescue teams so that the victims could be helped without delay.