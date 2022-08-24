UrduPoint.com

Relief Activities Start In Mingora After Flood: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Malakand division Shaukat Ali on Wednesday said that relief and rescue operation had started in Mingora soon after the flood to provide relief to the local population.

The commissioner said that so far one death was reported due to the flood, while eight persons were injured.

The body of the female child was recovered by the Rescue officials, while the injured were shifted to hospitals.

Shaukat said that he was supervising all the relief and rescue activities and had canceled vacations of the relevant staff.

He said that unexpected and intermittent rains in Swat caused flooding in the nullah passing through Mingora city, and inundated the streets and houses there.

The commissioner assured that the affected population had been shifted to safe places, while the educational institutions were already closed due to flood alert.

