Relief Activities Under Way In Flood-hit Areas: PDMA

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Director General (DG) Faisal Farid has said that on the instructions of the provincial government, relief activities were under way in the flood-affected areas

He said that so far tents had been distributed among 44,421 households by the PDMA and ration distributed to 168,549 flood-affected households while 20,635 plastic mats, 23,505 mosquito nets also distributed. The PDMA has also delivered 88,858 clean water cans (bottles), flour bags distributed among 34,217 households. As many as 5,314 blankets, beds, utensils and other items have also been distributed to the flood victims whereas 177,829 flood victims have been provided medical treatment facilities in the flood affected areas, 721,314 small and 48,6687 large animals have been provided medical treatment facilities.

Work is in progress to assess the damage and teams are continuously assessing the damage.

He said that the health teams sent from Punjab to Sindh and Balochistan on the instructions of the Punjab government are taking the lead in providing health facilities to the flood victims. There are 23 doctors and 18 health staff in the five medical teams. Teams consisting of 85 doctors and 99 health staff are engaged in providing medical treatment to the flood victims of Balochistan while 07 teams are engaged in providing medical treatment to the flood victims in Sindh. The health teams going to Sindh and Balochistan have provided treatment facilities to more than 49,000 flood victims.

The Punjab government is actively working to rehabilitate the flood victims. It values the support of philanthropists and is utilizing all resources for the rehabilitation of the flood victims, he added.

