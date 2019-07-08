Relief aid airdropped for flood victims at Gollen Gol: Shaukat Yousafzai

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Monday said the edible items, medicines and others relief aid are being airdropped by the helicopters of Pakistan Army and provincial government for the flood victims of Gollen Gol valley in Chitral district.

Talking to media persons at his office on Monday, he said that paramedic's staff, doctors, rescue teams and officials of district administration were present along with heavy disaster equipments present in Chitral and confronting problems due to closure of roads.

He said that population of Gollen Gol is approximately 4000 comprised of 400 families he said adding due to tourists' season, various tourists trapped which also includes Aleema Khan however all are fine not rescued.

Shaukat said that heavy machinery have been sent for restoration of roads to the area which will take two or three days.

He said that due to glacier melting few parts of Gollen Power House has been damaged which caused suspension of electricity however supply of electricity has been provided from alternate line.

