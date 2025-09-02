Relief amount distributed among flood victims

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) CEO of Butt Foot Wear Abdul Ghafoor Butt on Tuesday distributed cash worth

Rs 1 million among flood-affected families.

As many as 100 families from the flood-hit area of Kamanwala received Rs 10,000 each.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghafoor Butt said that lists of the affected families were being

prepared and those who have not yet received aid will also be provided.