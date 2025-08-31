Relief And Rehabilitation Operations In Full Swing In Kot Momin
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Rescue and rehabilitation efforts entered their sixth consecutive day in the flood-affected areas of Kot Momin, with operations continuing at full pace. On the special directives of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Waseem, all departments of the district and divisional administration remained active in the field, ensuring relief reaches the affected families.
The district administration has been consistently distributing snacks and cooked meals to victims both in relief camps and at their homes. Teams have been working day and night to ensure no family is left unattended. Assistant Commissioners and district officers themselves visited affected villages, overseeing the distribution of relief materials.
Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan stated that the Punjab government is utilizing all available resources to provide maximum facilities to the flood victims. He emphasized the leading role played by the Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122, police, and other departments in the ongoing relief operations. Army personnel are actively assisting in delivering food, medicines, and essential supplies to remote and submerged villages.
He also praised the dedication of Army and Rescue personnel, calling them “true heroes” who serve selflessly during crises.
Meanwhile, the restoration of the flood-damaged road from Madh Chowk to Madh Ranjha has been successfully completed on an emergency basis. The Highways Department worked round the clock to restore land connectivity, easing access for residents.
Both the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner appreciated the department's swift response, which significantly improved transportation in the region.
Efforts to restore public health services are also ongoing. Under the supervision of CEO Health Dr. Sara Safdar, the administration has activated two field hospitals, 28 mobile clinics, and 9 medical camps in affected areas. Free medical services, including essential medicines, are being provided to those in need.
The Livestock Department, led by Director Dr. Arif Sultan, is also playing a vital role. Three veterinary camps, seven mobile dispensaries, and seventeen veterinary doctors are currently active. As of the latest update, 12,475 animals have been vaccinated, and 4,196 cattle have received treatment. In response to a fodder shortage, the department has distributed four tons of silage and 4.5 tons of green fodder in the affected villages. Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain is overseeing the rapid delivery of additional fodder.
Local residents have expressed gratitude for the timely intervention of the government, which they say has significantly reduced their hardship.
Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Waseem reaffirmed that the district administration, Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122, and other departments are working together under a joint strategy to ensure the complete rehabilitation of affected families. He emphasized that operations will continue until full relief and recovery are achieved.
