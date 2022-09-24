Relief assistance flight from Saudi Arabia arrives in Karachi

One relief assistance flight from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia landed here on Saturday at Jinnah International Airport

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson, a total of seven such flights have landed in Pakistan from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia carrying relief goods for the flood affectees.

Relief assistance from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is welcomed with warmth and gratitude, the spokesperson said.