UrduPoint.com

Relief Assistance Flight From Saudi Arabia Arrives In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Relief assistance flight from Saudi Arabia arrives in Karachi

One relief assistance flight from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia landed here on Saturday at Jinnah International Airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :One relief assistance flight from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia landed here on Saturday at Jinnah International Airport.

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson, a total of seven such flights have landed in Pakistan from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia carrying relief goods for the flood affectees.

Relief assistance from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is welcomed with warmth and gratitude, the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Flood Saudi Arabia From Airport

Recent Stories

Trump in Legal Battle to Block Testimony on Bid to ..

Trump in Legal Battle to Block Testimony on Bid to Overturn Election Defeat - Re ..

5 minutes ago
 Precision agriculture to help in increasing yield ..

Precision agriculture to help in increasing yield of crops

5 minutes ago
 Myanmar reports 380 new COVID-19 cases

Myanmar reports 380 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 Southgate running out of time to arrest England sl ..

Southgate running out of time to arrest England slide

7 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi discusses flood relief measures with ..

Parvez Elahi discusses flood relief measures with former CM Buzdar

7 minutes ago
 Bilawal, Lankan FM discuss bilateral ties

Bilawal, Lankan FM discuss bilateral ties

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.