UrduPoint.com

Relief Assistance Flight From Saudi Arabia Arrives In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Relief assistance flight from Saudi Arabia arrives in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :One relief assistance flight from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia landed Sunday at Jinnah International Airport here.

Total of eight such flights have landed in Pakistan from Saudi Arabia carrying relief goods for the flood affectees, said the Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement.

Relief assistance from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is welcomed with warmth and gratitude, he added.

