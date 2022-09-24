Relief assistance flights from Saudi Arabia, Italy arrive in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two relief assistance flights from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Italy landed here at Jinnah International Airport on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Two relief assistance flights from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Italy landed here at Jinnah International Airport on Saturday.

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson, a total of seven such flights have landed in Pakistan from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia carrying relief goods for the flood affectees.

Relief assistance from Saudi Arabia is welcomed with warmth and gratitude, the spokesperson said.

While the relief goods from Italy were received by Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Relief and Rehabilitation Rasool Bakhsh Chandio, Italian Vice Consul in Karachi Enrico Ricciardi, Italian Military Attache and representatives of National Disaster Management Authority and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.