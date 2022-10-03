UrduPoint.com

Relief Assistance Flights From Turkiye, UNICEF Arrive In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 10:49 PM

A relief assistance flight from Turkiye was received at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :A relief assistance flight from Turkiye was received at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, on Monday.

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson here, this is 15th flight from Turkiye carrying relief goods for the people affected by unprecedented floods in Pakistan.

The spokesperson said the relief assistance from Turkey is welcomed with warmth and gratitude.

Moreover, in continuation of relief assistance from the UNICEF, one more flight carrying essential items also landed in Karachi.

In total four flights from UNICEF have landed with flood relief assistance.

