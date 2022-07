Relief assistance to Afghan quake affectees handed over at Torkham border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :A truck carrying humanitarian assistance, including medicines, was handed over to the Afghan authorities at Zero line Torkham border crossing on Saturday.

The humanitarian consignment was sponsored and donated by Al-Khidmat Foundation under the arrangements made by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF), a press release said.

On the occasion, Muhammad Waseem, senior program coordinator from the Pakistani side and Inayat Ullah, Afghan Gumrak were present.