Relief Being Provided To People Under “Open Door Policy” : DC
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Shahid Imran Marth Thursday said resolving the people’s problems was the priority of the district administration. He was listening people’s complaints under "Open Door Policy" and issues directions to the concerned authorities to resolve them.
The concerned officers were present on the occasion. He urged the people to register their complaints in his office and get early reliefs.
The deputy commissioner said the district administration was committed to follow the Punjab’s government policy of resolving public issues on priority.
