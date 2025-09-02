Relief Camp Established At Vulnerable Kalyan Point On Indus River
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 07:46 PM
Member of the Sindh Assembly and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman has directed representatives of the Sarwari Jamaat and political workers to voluntarily set up camps on the embankments to help the people in view of the flood situation in the district Matiari
According to a handout issued on Tuesday, acting upon his instructions, a relief camp has been established at the vulnerable Kalyan point on the Indus River in the district, and food, water, medicines, and other essential items would be provided to the affected people.
According to a handout issued on Tuesday, acting upon his instructions, a relief camp has been established at the vulnerable Kalyan point on the Indus River in the district, and food, water, medicines, and other essential items would be provided to the affected people.
Talking to the media regarding the relief camp, Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman said that the Sindh Government will never leave the people alone and will provide possible assistance to them. He further stated that urgent measures were being taken for the protection of lives and property, and that they were fully prepared to deal with any emergency.
