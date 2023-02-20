Relief camp set up for Earthquake victims of Turkiye, Syria

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Welfare Association of the Blind, a social organization has set up a relief camp for collecting donations to help out victims of a devastating earthquake that occurred in Turkiye and Syria.

The Additional Director Social Welfare department Mehboob Zaman has said the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria were waiting for our help in this difficult time.

He said this during his visit to the relief camp along with other officers of the social welfare department.

The people of Pakistan are standing with the people of Turkiye and Syria and we will not leave them alone, he added.

Speaking on this occasion, AD Pirzada of the Hyderabad Welfare Association of the Blind, said the purpose of setting up the relief camp was to express solidarity with the victims of Turkiye and Syria.