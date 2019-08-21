Relief camps established on Sutlej river bank

On the directions of the district management Bahawalpur, relief and medical camps have been established on Sutlej river bank in different areas including Saifan, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Khairpur Tamewali, Head Panjnad and others

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):On the directions of the district management Bahawalpur, relief and medical camps have been established on Sutlej river bank in different areas including Saifan, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Khairpur Tamewali, Head Panjnad and others.

Reports reaching here suggested that after discharge of water of 43,020 cusec from Indian side into Sutlej river, water was flowing from Head Sulemanki to Bahawalpur. Syed Ayyaz Ahmad Hashmi, the CTO Signaler Incharge said that discharge of water into Pakistani side of Sutlej river from Ferozpur, Ganda Singh was 43,020 cusec steady. The official said that fresh water discharge had been crossing head Sulemanki.

The local monitoring cell on flood situation established in Bahawalpur said that earlier, 1,300 cusec per barrel, water was crossing through four old barrels of Head Saifan and 1,900 cusec of per barrel through new barrels of the head, adding that but arrival of fresh water discharge, the water level is surging.

The Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Shozab Saeed visited Head Saifan and inspected the situation. He directed to immediately rescue people living in their homes established in delta of Sutlej river.

The DC also inspected relief and medical camps in areas including Head Saifan, Khairpur Tamewali, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Bahawalpur City and Head Panjnad.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure rescue and relief to the people who might be affected by floods.