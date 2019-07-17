UrduPoint.com
Relief Camps Set Up For Victims Of Neelum Valley Flood

Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:30 AM

Relief camps set up for victims of Neelum Valley flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has set up relief camps for the victims of Neelum Valley flash flood where Pakistan Army and all the state agencies are actively busy in providing relief and rescue works.

State Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said, relief packages including essential food items have been distributed among 150 families, Radio Pakistan reported.

The state government has also constituted a committee to prepare a feasibility report for full rehabilitation of the victims and reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure.

