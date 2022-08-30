Relief camps setup across Sindh: Barrister Arslan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Former advisor to Sindh chief minister, Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Tuesday said thatCM Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah was making sincere efforts for the rescue and relief of flood affectees.

He said that Sindh Government has considered increase the financial assistance for the fam­ily members of those who lost their lives in floods.

He said, relief camps were established in all flood-hit ar­eas as per the direction of the Chief Minister and dry ration and food hampers were being provided in these camps.