Relief Cheque For Jaranwala Incident Victims Handed Over To George Ghulam

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Chief Executive of Paraplegic Center Peshawar, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, during a simple but impressive ceremony at Hayatabad Peshawar on Friday, handed over a donation cheque to George Ghulam, priest of the Diocese of Peshawar, for the victims of the Jardanwala tragedy

These donations were collected by the employees and volunteers of the Center during a campaign for helping out the affected Christian brethren. A large number of Christian community leaders and center employees participated in the event.

On this occasion, Dr. Ilyas clarified that the purpose of the ceremony was to express solidarity and brotherhood with the Christian community over the tragic incident of Jaranwala, because, he said, as humanity, the hearts of people of both religions beat the same.

He said that the officers, doctors, junior staff and volunteers of the Paraplegic Center collected donations beyond their means to heal the wounds of their Christian sisters and brothers in today's era of extreme inflation, which was a bright example of sacrifice.

Dr. Ilyas said that the homes and properties of many Christian people were damaged in this incident and the entire Muslim Ummah in general and the Muslims of Pakistan in particular were deeply grieved on it.

The purpose of this event is not only to encourage the Christian brothers and sisters present here but also to convey the message to the minority communities of the entire country to the world that Pakistan belongs to all of us and the people living here are its equal citizens, he added.

On this occasion, the chief guest, Priest George Ghulam of Diocese of Peshawar, while appreciating the selfless services of Syed Muhammad Ilyas, head of the institution and the other staff, said that the excellent services of the institution for the disabled and the missionary spirit of the staff were commendable.

He said that Paraplegic Center Peshawar was the largest and most modern institution of comprehensive physical, psychological and social rehabilitation in the country, where the rehabilitation of people with spinal cord injury and polio is done with utmost respect but absolutely free of cost. Even all the prosthetics and equipment they need are also provided free of cost, he added.

George Ghulam thanked the Paraplegic Center Peshawar and its staff on behalf of the Christian community.

