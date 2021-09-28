Relief cheque worth Rs 50,000 given to female rickshaw driver

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq gave away a relief cheque worth Rs 50,000 to a female rickshaw driver Najma Arif in his office.

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf was also present on the occasion.

Najma Arif thanked the Punjab Chief Minister for the financial assistance.

It may be mentioned here that Najma Arif was interviewed on social media site(udpoint) few days ago, on which the Punjab Chief Minister directed to give therelief check to the woman.