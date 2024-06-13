Relief Cheques Distributed Among Flood Affectees Of Nowshera
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday distributed Rs 3.5million relief cheques among the families of those who were martyred and injured due to floods and rains in Nowshera last year.
Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud handed over the relief cheques on behalf of the provincial government to the bereaved families of two children who embraced martyrdom and four critically injured persons.
Acting Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Bashir Ahmed was also present on this occasion.
