Relief Cheques Distributed Among Incapacitated Ghazis Of Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Following the police friendly vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar and directions of CCPO Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, on Friday distributed Rs 2.4 million worth of funds under welfare package among the twelve personnel of Lahore district police who got disabled during duty

The cheques were distributed under a welfare package among the Lahore police personnel, disabled, paralyzed permanently under incapacitation category at the Capital City Police Headquarters during a ceremony.

SSP Admin Atif Nazir said, steps were taken to solve the financial difficulties and problems of policemen disabled permanently while performing duties.

Welfare cases of the martyrs, Ghazis, serving and retired employees had been finalized as per directions of IG Punjab, SSP Admin added.

Atif Nazir reiterated, "The police personnel who got disabled permanently in the mission of protecting people's life and property and eradicating anti-social elements are our pride." He said under the welfare package of IG Punjab, artificial limbs, electric wheelchairs, tricycles and beds were being provided to the Ghazis.

Welfare Eye branch of Capital City Police Headquarters had already been directed that the final salary, pension, dowry fund, medical aid, funeral dues, educational scholarships of the martyrs, Ghazis, serving and retired employees of the Punjab police should be paid at the earliest and there should be no pending case of any category of welfare, Atif Nazir added.

The SSP Admin distributed relief cheques to the tune of Rs 2.4 million among 12 Ghazis including two sub inspectors, one ASI, three head constables and six constables who were disabled in terrorist incidents, protecting the life and properties of citizens, fighting the criminals and accidents during duty.

Sub inspectors Ashiq Hussain and Karamat Ali, ASI Syed Jamal Qalander, head constables Tariq Ali, Imran Bashir and Tariq Mehmood, constables Muhammad Shehbaz, Shahzad Ali, Muhammad Ejaz Ashraf, Tahir Mehmood, Ali Zaib and constable Tariq Mehmood were the twelve beneficiaries of the welfare package who received cheques worth 2.4 million under permanently incapacitation category.

